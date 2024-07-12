Csenge Advisory Group Has $670,000 Stock Position in FT Vest Gold Strategy Quarterly Buffer ETF (BATS:BGLD)

Csenge Advisory Group lessened its stake in FT Vest Gold Strategy Quarterly Buffer ETF (BATS:BGLD – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,017 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,756 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group owned 2.96% of FT Vest Gold Strategy Quarterly Buffer ETF worth $670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in FT Vest Gold Strategy Quarterly Buffer ETF by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 140,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,636,000 after purchasing an additional 13,320 shares in the last quarter. Secured Retirement Advisors LLC bought a new stake in FT Vest Gold Strategy Quarterly Buffer ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $373,000. 3EDGE Asset Management LP acquired a new position in FT Vest Gold Strategy Quarterly Buffer ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,591,000. Finally, Arlington Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FT Vest Gold Strategy Quarterly Buffer ETF by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Arlington Capital Management Inc. now owns 80,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,507,000 after purchasing an additional 13,530 shares during the last quarter.

Get FT Vest Gold Strategy Quarterly Buffer ETF alerts:

FT Vest Gold Strategy Quarterly Buffer ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BGLD stock opened at $20.95 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.57.

FT Vest Gold Strategy Quarterly Buffer ETF Profile

The FT Cboe Vest Gold Tactical Buffer ETF (BGLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR Gold Trust index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPDR Gold Trust ETF over a specific holdings period. The fund invests in US treasury bills, cash-like instruments and FLEX options through a wholly-owned subsidiary.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for FT Vest Gold Strategy Quarterly Buffer ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Vest Gold Strategy Quarterly Buffer ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.