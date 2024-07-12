Csenge Advisory Group Has $688,000 Stock Holdings in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Csenge Advisory Group lifted its position in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,869 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,740,769 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,003,666,000 after buying an additional 818,568 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Trade Desk by 91.7% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 14,586,150 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,049,619,000 after acquiring an additional 6,978,352 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Trade Desk in the fourth quarter worth about $255,316,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Trade Desk by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,214,832 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $159,379,000 after purchasing an additional 209,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 1,162.0% during the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,149,654 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $154,689,000 after purchasing an additional 1,979,319 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Trade Desk alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Trade Desk

In related news, insider Jay R. Grant sold 141,434 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.42, for a total transaction of $13,778,500.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 188,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,337,951.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Trade Desk news, insider Jay R. Grant sold 141,434 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.42, for a total transaction of $13,778,500.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 188,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,337,951.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.41, for a total transaction of $224,666.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 974,022 shares in the company, valued at $84,165,241.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 365,154 shares of company stock worth $33,638,976 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 10.18% of the company’s stock.

Trade Desk Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of TTD stock opened at $98.57 on Friday. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.23 and a 12 month high of $102.67. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.86. The firm has a market cap of $48.21 billion, a PE ratio of 246.43, a P/E/G ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.48.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06. The company had revenue of $491.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $480.03 million. Trade Desk had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 9.41%. On average, equities analysts predict that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on TTD. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Trade Desk from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $108.00 price target (up from $107.00) on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Trade Desk presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.69.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on TTD

Trade Desk Profile

(Free Report)

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.