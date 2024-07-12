Csenge Advisory Group Has $691,000 Stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Csenge Advisory Group boosted its position in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 25.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 989 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in KLA were worth $691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of KLAC. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of KLA during the 4th quarter valued at $1,048,728,000. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of KLA in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $627,399,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in KLA by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,546,308 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,061,469,000 after buying an additional 386,810 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in KLA by 43.4% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 997,778 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $580,008,000 after acquiring an additional 301,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd grew its position in KLA by 6,309.1% in the fourth quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 250,147 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $145,410,000 after acquiring an additional 246,244 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

Get KLA alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of KLA in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on KLA in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $800.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI started coverage on KLA in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $800.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on KLA from $860.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of KLA from $740.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $747.40.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 14,009 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $716.63, for a total transaction of $10,039,269.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 93,142 shares in the company, valued at $66,748,351.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other KLA news, EVP Brian Lorig sold 44 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $819.40, for a total value of $36,053.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,211 shares in the company, valued at $11,644,493.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 14,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $716.63, for a total value of $10,039,269.67. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 93,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,748,351.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,905 shares of company stock worth $16,831,966 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

KLA Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:KLAC opened at $852.95 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $792.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $697.97. KLA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $440.15 and a fifty-two week high of $896.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The semiconductor company reported $5.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.94 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. KLA had a net margin of 27.19% and a return on equity of 102.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.49 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that KLA Co. will post 23.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KLA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.38%.

KLA Profile

(Free Report)

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.