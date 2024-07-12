Csenge Advisory Group Has $704,000 Position in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX)

Csenge Advisory Group trimmed its holdings in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX – Free Report) by 6.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,948 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,167 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Mplx were worth $704,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MPLX. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mplx by 60.6% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,028,514 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $72,154,000 after buying an additional 765,618 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in Mplx by 170.6% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 637,100 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $23,394,000 after acquiring an additional 401,700 shares in the last quarter. Pingora Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Mplx in the fourth quarter worth $1,253,000. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY raised its holdings in shares of Mplx by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 2,362,999 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $86,769,000 after purchasing an additional 65,380 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK bought a new position in shares of Mplx during the 4th quarter worth about $2,878,000. Institutional investors own 24.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MPLX stock opened at $41.82 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.78, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.00. Mplx Lp has a 52-week low of $34.24 and a 52-week high of $43.07.

Mplx ( NYSE:MPLX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The pipeline company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. Mplx had a return on equity of 31.70% and a net margin of 34.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Mplx Lp will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 3rd were given a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 2nd. Mplx’s dividend payout ratio is 87.63%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered Mplx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Mplx from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Mplx from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Mplx from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Mplx from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Mplx currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.11.

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; gathering, storage, transportation, and distribution of crude oil and refined products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products and renewables; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

