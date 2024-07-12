Csenge Advisory Group Has $708,000 Stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Csenge Advisory Group reduced its holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 161 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Eaton were worth $708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eaton during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eaton by 142.9% in the 1st quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 85 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Eaton during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. 82.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Peter Denk sold 2,416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.84, for a total value of $801,725.44. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,687,738.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of ETN stock opened at $328.78 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $325.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $297.47. Eaton Co. plc has a 1 year low of $191.82 and a 1 year high of $345.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.82, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.02.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $5.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.91 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 20.69% and a net margin of 14.38%. Eaton’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.88 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 10.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eaton Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 6th were given a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 3rd. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.39%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Argus increased their target price on shares of Eaton from $290.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $312.00 price objective on shares of Eaton in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Raymond James began coverage on Eaton in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $375.00 target price for the company. Bank of America increased their price target on Eaton from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, HSBC lifted their price objective on Eaton from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $323.06.

Eaton Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

