Csenge Advisory Group Has $739,000 Stock Holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Csenge Advisory Group lifted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 21.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,601 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,704 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $739,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Highlander Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC grew its holdings in Uber Technologies by 374.6% during the 1st quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 63,450 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $4,885,000 after acquiring an additional 50,080 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA raised its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 73.0% in the 4th quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 33,535 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $2,065,000 after acquiring an additional 14,153 shares in the last quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $1,112,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 54.3% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 68,894 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $4,242,000 after purchasing an additional 24,247 shares during the period. 80.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UBER has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on Uber Technologies from $72.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Moffett Nathanson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Uber Technologies from $103.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.41.

Uber Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:UBER opened at $73.48 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.54 billion, a PE ratio of 118.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $68.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.31. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.09 and a twelve month high of $82.14.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.53). Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 3.60%. The business had revenue of $10.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.08) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Uber Technologies

In other Uber Technologies news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.93, for a total value of $32,965,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,656,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $109,245,746.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Tony West sold 89,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.18, for a total value of $6,083,974.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 124,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,518,750.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.93, for a total value of $32,965,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,656,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $109,245,746.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 635,984 shares of company stock worth $42,258,297. 3.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

