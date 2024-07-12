Csenge Advisory Group Has $750,000 Position in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT)

Csenge Advisory Group decreased its stake in shares of nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Free Report) by 20.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,948 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,563 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in nVent Electric were worth $750,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 15.5% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 75,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,684,000 after acquiring an additional 10,135 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in nVent Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $2,492,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in nVent Electric by 73.9% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 71,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,782,000 after purchasing an additional 30,325 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC boosted its holdings in nVent Electric by 194.1% in the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 39,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,330,000 after purchasing an additional 26,024 shares during the period. Finally, Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID grew its position in shares of nVent Electric by 85.1% during the 1st quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID now owns 116,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,794,000 after purchasing an additional 53,633 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Get nVent Electric alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their price target on nVent Electric from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on nVent Electric from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Citigroup raised their price target on nVent Electric from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of nVent Electric from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, nVent Electric has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.00.

nVent Electric Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NVT opened at $78.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.99. nVent Electric plc has a 52-week low of $45.60 and a 52-week high of $86.57. The firm has a market cap of $13.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.95, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s fifty day moving average is $79.37 and its 200-day moving average is $70.93.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $874.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $864.14 million. nVent Electric had a return on equity of 17.47% and a net margin of 17.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that nVent Electric plc will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

nVent Electric Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 19th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 19th. nVent Electric’s payout ratio is 22.16%.

nVent Electric Company Profile

(Free Report)

nVent Electric plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for nVent Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nVent Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.