Csenge Advisory Group Has $786,000 Stock Position in Blue Owl Capital Co. (NYSE:OBDC)

Csenge Advisory Group boosted its stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital Co. (NYSE:OBDC – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 51,118 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,281 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Blue Owl Capital were worth $786,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in OBDC. First Affirmative Financial Network acquired a new position in Blue Owl Capital in the 4th quarter worth $235,000. Wedmont Private Capital acquired a new stake in Blue Owl Capital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $311,000. Dfpg Investments LLC bought a new stake in Blue Owl Capital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,333,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,311,000. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $636,000. Institutional investors own 42.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Blue Owl Capital alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on OBDC shares. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Truist Financial upped their target price on Blue Owl Capital from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Blue Owl Capital from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Hovde Group upped their price objective on Blue Owl Capital from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.19.

Blue Owl Capital Stock Performance

NYSE OBDC opened at $15.46 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a PE ratio of 7.81 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.10 and a 200-day moving average of $15.50. Blue Owl Capital Co. has a 52-week low of $12.99 and a 52-week high of $16.91.

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OBDC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $399.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $399.16 million. Blue Owl Capital had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 48.25%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Blue Owl Capital Co. will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

Blue Owl Capital Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 10%. Blue Owl Capital’s payout ratio is presently 74.75%.

Blue Owl Capital Company Profile

(Free Report)

Blue Owl Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in direct and fund of fund investments. The fund makes investments in senior secured, direct lending or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks also pursues preferred equity investments, first lien, unitranche, and second lien term loans and common equity investments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OBDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blue Owl Capital Co. (NYSE:OBDC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Blue Owl Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Owl Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.