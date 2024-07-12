Csenge Advisory Group Has $836,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Csenge Advisory Group cut its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Free Report) by 2.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,095 shares of the company’s stock after selling 95 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $836,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $263,000. Ieq Capital LLC grew its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 11,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,104,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 12,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,456,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF alerts:

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VDC stock opened at $204.46 on Friday. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 52 week low of $172.75 and a 52 week high of $209.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a PE ratio of 25.58 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $205.25 and its 200-day moving average is $199.69.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.