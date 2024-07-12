Csenge Advisory Group Has $863,000 Holdings in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Csenge Advisory Group increased its position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 24.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,321 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $863,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in Quanta Services during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quanta Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its position in Quanta Services by 47.3% during the fourth quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 162 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Quanta Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 90.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PWR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 price target (up from $301.00) on shares of Quanta Services in a report on Monday, May 6th. B. Riley upped their target price on Quanta Services from $246.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Quanta Services from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $255.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Quanta Services currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $272.25.

Quanta Services Price Performance

Quanta Services stock opened at $264.07 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.66 billion, a PE ratio of 51.18 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $268.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $243.10. Quanta Services, Inc. has a one year low of $153.74 and a one year high of $286.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The construction company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.14. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 16.25% and a net margin of 3.57%. The firm had revenue of $5.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.96 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 7.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Quanta Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.14%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.98%.

About Quanta Services

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

See Also

