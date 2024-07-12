Csenge Advisory Group Has $865,000 Holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD)

Csenge Advisory Group increased its position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD – Free Report) by 62.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,548 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,353 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF were worth $865,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 860,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,448,000 after purchasing an additional 19,881 shares during the period. First Financial Bankshares Inc acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $275,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 800,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,349,000 after acquiring an additional 73,272 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 42.8% in the fourth quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 127,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,599,000 after acquiring an additional 38,297 shares during the period. Finally, FAS Wealth Partners Inc. increased its position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 33.1% during the 4th quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 62,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,221,000 after purchasing an additional 15,512 shares during the period.

Get VanEck High Yield Muni ETF alerts:

VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS HYD opened at $52.18 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $51.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.64.

VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Increases Dividend

About VanEck High Yield Muni ETF

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.1882 per share. This is an increase from VanEck High Yield Muni ETF’s previous dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st.

(Free Report)

The VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (HYD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high-yield, tax-exempt US municipal bonds. HYD was launched on Feb 4, 2009 and is managed by VanEck.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HYD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck High Yield Muni ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.