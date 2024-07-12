Csenge Advisory Group Has $878,000 Stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Csenge Advisory Group reduced its holdings in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,588 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 359 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $878,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank increased its position in Republic Services by 161.1% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 100,240 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,285,000 after acquiring an additional 61,848 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 12.2% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 22,086 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,147,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Republic Services by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 30,409 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,350,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the period. Tucker Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Republic Services by 57.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 3,875 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 376,888 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $53,710,000 after purchasing an additional 75,237 shares during the last quarter. 57.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Republic Services Stock Performance

NYSE RSG opened at $198.69 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $62.57 billion, a PE ratio of 34.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53. Republic Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $140.23 and a 52-week high of $199.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $189.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $183.09.

Republic Services Dividend Announcement

Republic Services ( NYSE:RSG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.10. Republic Services had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 17.56%. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. Republic Services’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Republic Services, Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 2nd will be given a $0.535 dividend. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 2nd. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.54%.

Insider Activity at Republic Services

In related news, CMO Amanda Hodges sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.02, for a total transaction of $1,209,130.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 6,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,270,702.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Republic Services news, CMO Amanda Hodges sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.02, for a total value of $1,209,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 6,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,270,702.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Katharine Weymouth purchased 540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $185.26 per share, for a total transaction of $100,040.40. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,040.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Republic Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $192.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday. UBS Group upped their target price on Republic Services from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Republic Services from $202.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Republic Services in a report on Monday, April 8th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $198.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Republic Services from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $199.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.14.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

