Csenge Advisory Group Has $910,000 Stock Holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Csenge Advisory Group raised its stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,007 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 165 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in General Mills were worth $910,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GIS. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of General Mills by 1.4% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 10,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $719,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its stake in shares of General Mills by 0.8% in the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 17,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp grew its holdings in General Mills by 40.6% during the first quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. raised its position in General Mills by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 5,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.71% of the company’s stock.

Get General Mills alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Werner Lanette Shaffer sold 710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.57, for a total value of $50,104.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,227,706.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

General Mills Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE:GIS opened at $63.17 on Friday. General Mills, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.33 and a 1 year high of $77.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $67.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $35.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.09.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 26th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.85 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 26.56% and a net margin of 12.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

General Mills Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 10th. This is a positive change from General Mills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is 55.68%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of General Mills from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of General Mills from $72.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 28th. TD Cowen upped their target price on General Mills from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. HSBC lifted their price target on General Mills from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on General Mills from $70.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Mills presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on GIS

General Mills Company Profile

(Free Report)

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.