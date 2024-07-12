Csenge Advisory Group Has $917,000 Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Csenge Advisory Group lessened its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 3.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,263 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 191 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $917,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Westend Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Texas Instruments in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TXN shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Texas Instruments in a report on Thursday, May 16th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Texas Instruments from $164.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $183.90.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 9,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.12, for a total transaction of $1,789,408.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,973,293.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Texas Instruments news, Director Robert E. Sanchez sold 10,539 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.97, for a total transaction of $1,844,008.83. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,580,061.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 9,990 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.12, for a total transaction of $1,789,408.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,973,293.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 328,969 shares of company stock valued at $58,427,984. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of TXN stock opened at $199.99 on Friday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52-week low of $139.48 and a 52-week high of $206.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $194.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $177.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a current ratio of 4.91. The company has a market capitalization of $182.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.20, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.99.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.13. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 35.28% and a net margin of 35.16%. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.85 earnings per share. Texas Instruments’s revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 8th were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 81.12%.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Further Reading

