Csenge Advisory Group Has $959,000 Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Csenge Advisory Group lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,618 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $959,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 71.5% during the first quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors now owns 6,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 2,632 shares during the last quarter. Lutz Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $210,000. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 8.0% in the first quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 128,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,711,000 after purchasing an additional 9,530 shares in the last quarter. Choreo LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 6.0% in the first quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 11,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $873,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the period. Finally, KFA Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth $246,000.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $75.42 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.99. The company has a market capitalization of $10.89 billion, a PE ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 0.77. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $60.99 and a 12 month high of $76.13.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.