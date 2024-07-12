Csenge Advisory Group Has $998,000 Stake in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FEMB)

Csenge Advisory Group grew its position in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FEMB – Free Report) by 165.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,442 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,089 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group owned approximately 0.60% of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF worth $998,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FEMB. EWG Elevate Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 51,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after acquiring an additional 3,563 shares during the last quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF by 38.0% during the fourth quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC now owns 17,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 4,772 shares during the period. Clarus Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $610,000. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF by 38.3% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 355,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,364,000 after buying an additional 98,504 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

FEMB opened at $27.71 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.07. First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $25.91 and a 1-year high of $30.50.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were issued a $0.1325 dividend. This represents a $1.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th.

The First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (FEMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a broad range of bonds issued by emerging-market sovereign, sub-sovereign and quasi-sovereign entities, denominated in local currencies.

