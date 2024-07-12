Csenge Advisory Group Increases Holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Csenge Advisory Group grew its holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 11.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,123 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $341,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 12.2% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 69,047 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,555,000 after buying an additional 7,503 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Delta Air Lines by 72.3% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,794 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 4,947 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Delta Air Lines by 14.5% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,686,440 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $99,398,000 after purchasing an additional 339,554 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its position in Delta Air Lines by 522.2% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 13,639 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 11,447 shares during the period. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. raised its position in Delta Air Lines by 1,506.6% during the third quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 113,347 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,194,000 after purchasing an additional 106,292 shares during the period. 69.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DAL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 28th. HSBC initiated coverage on Delta Air Lines in a research report on Monday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.80 price objective on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on Delta Air Lines from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Bank of America upped their target price on Delta Air Lines from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Delta Air Lines in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Delta Air Lines currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.36.

Delta Air Lines Stock Down 3.9 %

Delta Air Lines stock opened at $45.03 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $50.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market cap of $29.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.35. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.60 and a twelve month high of $53.86.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 11th. The transportation company reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $15.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.45 billion. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 41.89% and a net margin of 8.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.68 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Delta Air Lines Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. This is a positive change from Delta Air Lines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.14%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 4,846 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.30, for a total transaction of $253,445.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 112,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,879,618.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 4,846 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.30, for a total transaction of $253,445.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 112,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,879,618.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Glen W. Hauenstein sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total value of $4,905,000.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 217,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,672,495.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 178,919 shares of company stock worth $8,834,653 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

