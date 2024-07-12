Csenge Advisory Group Increases Position in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

Csenge Advisory Group increased its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Free Report) by 11.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,716 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 2,874 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs were worth $653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CLF. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the fourth quarter worth about $117,585,000. Peconic Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the fourth quarter worth $42,370,000. Ninety One UK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the fourth quarter valued at $27,928,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 1,627.6% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,431,769 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $29,237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348,893 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs during the 4th quarter worth about $22,937,000. 67.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cleveland-Cliffs alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Cleveland-Cliffs in a research report on Monday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Cleveland-Cliffs from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.44.

Insider Activity at Cleveland-Cliffs

In other Cleveland-Cliffs news, Director Ben Oren bought 6,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.99 per share, for a total transaction of $100,433.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 14,167 shares in the company, valued at $212,363.33. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Ben Oren acquired 6,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.99 per share, with a total value of $100,433.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,363.33. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ron A. Bloom purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $425,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 59,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,018,300. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 98,950 shares of company stock valued at $1,639,638 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Cleveland-Cliffs Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CLF opened at $15.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $7.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 2.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.19 and a 200 day moving average of $18.72. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.84 and a 52 week high of $22.97.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The mining company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.01). Cleveland-Cliffs had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 1.78%. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.11) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cleveland-Cliffs declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, April 22nd that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the mining company to reacquire up to 17.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Cleveland-Cliffs Profile

(Free Report)

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.