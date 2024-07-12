Csenge Advisory Group Increases Stake in iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ)

Csenge Advisory Group increased its holdings in iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,026 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in iShares Agency Bond ETF were worth $1,083,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Agency Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF by 36.8% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Shared Vision Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Agency Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $252,000. Donaldson Capital Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 2,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 37.6% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.74% of the company’s stock.

iShares Agency Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:AGZ opened at $108.29 on Friday. iShares Agency Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $104.80 and a 1 year high of $108.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $107.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.67.

About iShares Agency Bond ETF

THE ISHARES BARCLAYS AGENCY BOND FUND seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the agency sector of the U.S. government bond market as defined by the Barclays Capital U.S. Agency Index.

