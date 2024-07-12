Csenge Advisory Group Invests $232,000 in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM)

Csenge Advisory Group bought a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SFM. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000.

Insider Transactions at Sprouts Farmers Market

In other news, insider Brandon F. Lombardi sold 5,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.97, for a total transaction of $387,894.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $453,718.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Brandon F. Lombardi sold 5,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.97, for a total transaction of $387,894.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $453,718.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kim Coffin sold 1,322 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.05, for a total transaction of $99,216.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $412,775. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 66,147 shares of company stock valued at $4,999,299 in the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Sprouts Farmers Market Stock Performance

Shares of SFM stock opened at $82.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $8.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $78.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.91. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.21 and a 52 week high of $84.46.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 26.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $48.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $68.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $78.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.50.

Sprouts Farmers Market Profile

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of fresh, natural, and organic food products under the Sprouts brand in the United States. It offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat and meat alternatives, seafood, deli, bakery, floral, and dairy and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

