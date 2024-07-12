Csenge Advisory Group Invests $245,000 in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Csenge Advisory Group bought a new position in shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 567 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Watsco in the 4th quarter valued at about $102,958,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in Watsco by 40,702.6% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 205,237 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $87,938,000 after acquiring an additional 204,734 shares during the period. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc acquired a new position in Watsco in the 4th quarter valued at about $64,908,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in Watsco by 1,005.1% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 103,143 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,194,000 after acquiring an additional 93,810 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Watsco by 50.9% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 185,633 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $80,188,000 after acquiring an additional 62,593 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Watsco

In other news, EVP Barry S. Logan sold 774 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $473.85, for a total transaction of $366,759.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $838,714.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director John Alexander Macdonald sold 5,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $466.41, for a total value of $2,487,830.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Barry S. Logan sold 774 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $473.85, for a total value of $366,759.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $838,714.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.86% of the company’s stock.

Watsco Stock Performance

NYSE WSO opened at $489.65 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $476.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $433.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.67 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Watsco, Inc. has a 12-month low of $337.58 and a 12-month high of $501.00.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The construction company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.26 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. Watsco had a return on equity of 19.26% and a net margin of 7.03%. Watsco’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.83 EPS. Research analysts expect that Watsco, Inc. will post 14.26 EPS for the current year.

Watsco Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 16th will be paid a dividend of $2.70 per share. This represents a $10.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 16th. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.08%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WSO. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $500.00 price target on shares of Watsco in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Watsco from $420.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $404.25.

About Watsco

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies in the United States and internationally. The company distributes equipment, including residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

