Csenge Advisory Group Invests $246,000 in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new position in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,594 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. RiverPark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Boston Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Boston Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Boston Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Boston Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. 89.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on BSX. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Argus upped their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boston Scientific currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.29.

Boston Scientific Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE BSX opened at $76.88 on Friday. Boston Scientific Co. has a one year low of $48.35 and a one year high of $77.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $75.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.61, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.78.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.05. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 16.39%. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Boston Scientific

In other Boston Scientific news, Director Charles J. Dockendorff sold 3,946 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.70, for a total value of $286,874.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Edward J. Ludwig sold 9,818 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.29, for a total transaction of $719,561.22. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,032,300.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Charles J. Dockendorff sold 3,946 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.70, for a total transaction of $286,874.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 72,259 shares of company stock valued at $5,344,014 over the last 90 days. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Boston Scientific

(Free Report)

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.