Csenge Advisory Group Invests $270,000 in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new position in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,305 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Balentine LLC lifted its position in Progressive by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 22,162 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,530,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC lifted its position in Progressive by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 7,443 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,186,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Progressive by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,053 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its position in shares of Progressive by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 3,438 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Choreo LLC raised its position in shares of Progressive by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 8,560 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,770,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. 85.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PGR opened at $211.82 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $124.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.68, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $209.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $196.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The Progressive Co. has a 12 month low of $111.41 and a 12 month high of $217.77.

Progressive ( NYSE:PGR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 12th. The insurance provider reported $3.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $18.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.88 billion. Progressive had a return on equity of 29.43% and a net margin of 8.89%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that The Progressive Co. will post 11.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.19%. Progressive’s payout ratio is 4.09%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America cut their target price on Progressive from $281.00 to $276.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup upped their target price on Progressive from $230.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $235.00 target price on shares of Progressive in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. HSBC upped their target price on Progressive from $174.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Progressive from $161.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $218.50.

In other news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.40, for a total value of $2,104,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 302,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,742,363.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Devin C. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.33, for a total value of $208,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,494,976.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.40, for a total value of $2,104,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 302,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,742,363.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 34,518 shares of company stock valued at $7,159,674. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

