Csenge Advisory Group Invests $689,000 in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new stake in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 7,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $689,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NET. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Cloudflare in the 4th quarter worth approximately $221,858,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Cloudflare by 121.2% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,916,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,836,000 after buying an additional 1,597,900 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Cloudflare by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,159,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,344,534,000 after acquiring an additional 740,914 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 27,543,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,293,310,000 after acquiring an additional 487,308 shares during the period. Finally, SpiderRock Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cloudflare in the 1st quarter worth $37,740,000. 82.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cloudflare Price Performance

Shares of Cloudflare stock opened at $82.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $27.86 billion, a PE ratio of -154.72 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $76.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.40. The company has a quick ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. Cloudflare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.88 and a twelve month high of $116.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

Cloudflare ( NYSE:NET Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 12.78% and a negative net margin of 13.10%. The business had revenue of $378.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $372.93 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Michelle Zatlyn sold 102,580 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.52, for a total value of $8,464,901.60. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 211,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,444,232.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Carl Ledbetter sold 8,029 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.39, for a total value of $725,741.31. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,214,830 shares in the company, valued at $109,808,483.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Michelle Zatlyn sold 102,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.52, for a total transaction of $8,464,901.60. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 211,394 shares in the company, valued at $17,444,232.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 776,871 shares of company stock worth $61,113,818. Insiders own 12.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on NET shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Cloudflare from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. UBS Group upgraded shares of Cloudflare from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $81.00 price target (down from $110.00) on shares of Cloudflare in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Cloudflare from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.71.

About Cloudflare

Cloudflare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, script management, security center, and rate limiting products.

