Csenge Advisory Group Lowers Holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

Csenge Advisory Group trimmed its position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 37.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,608 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,583 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $50,000.

SGOV opened at $100.45 on Friday. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $100.04 and a 12 month high of $100.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $100.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.50.

