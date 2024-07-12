Csenge Advisory Group Lowers Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Csenge Advisory Group lowered its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,306 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 148 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Danaher were worth $1,075,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in Danaher in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tsfg LLC lifted its position in Danaher by 733.3% during the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 100 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Danaher during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Danaher during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Danaher in the first quarter worth $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Danaher

In related news, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total transaction of $1,000,040.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,457,798.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Danaher news, CEO Rainer Blair sold 47,175 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.22, for a total transaction of $11,756,953.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,908,273.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 4,000 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total value of $1,000,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,830 shares in the company, valued at $7,457,798.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 148,783 shares of company stock worth $37,536,717. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. HSBC raised Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $250.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Danaher from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Danaher from $258.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Danaher in a report on Monday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $295.00 target price for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $268.67.

Danaher Price Performance

NYSE DHR opened at $246.27 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $255.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $247.31. Danaher Co. has a 1 year low of $182.09 and a 1 year high of $269.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The company has a market cap of $182.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.74, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.83.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.20. Danaher had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 16.78%. The firm had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.62 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Danaher Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.31%.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Featured Articles

