Csenge Advisory Group Lowers Stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV)

Csenge Advisory Group reduced its position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Free Report) by 44.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,269 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF were worth $256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DFUV. Trust Co of the South purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $72,071,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,608,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,846,000 after buying an additional 1,878,140 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,171,000. Savant Capital LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 16,271,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,636,000 after buying an additional 1,411,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $18,659,000.

Get Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF stock opened at $39.91 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.45 billion, a PE ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 0.85. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a twelve month low of $31.76 and a twelve month high of $40.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $39.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.85.

About Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF

The Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (DFUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 Value index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US stocks, selected for having value characteristics. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUV was launched on Dec 16, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFUV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.