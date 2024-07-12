Csenge Advisory Group Makes New $340,000 Investment in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new position in shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $340,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Assurant during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Assurant during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Assurant during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Assurant during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Assurant by 839.4% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.65% of the company’s stock.

AIZ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $205.00 target price on shares of Assurant in a report on Friday, June 28th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Assurant from $223.00 to $222.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Assurant from $182.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Assurant currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $204.60.

In related news, COO Francesca Luthi sold 6,700 shares of Assurant stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.36, for a total value of $1,181,612.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,748 shares in the company, valued at $1,895,517.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Assurant news, COO Francesca Luthi sold 6,700 shares of Assurant stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.36, for a total transaction of $1,181,612.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,895,517.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Michael P. Campbell sold 1,304 shares of Assurant stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.35, for a total value of $226,048.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,261,983.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 12,788 shares of company stock worth $2,248,489. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AIZ opened at $166.54 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $170.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $172.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $8.66 billion, a PE ratio of 11.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.54. Assurant, Inc. has a one year low of $124.22 and a one year high of $189.48.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $4.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.91. Assurant had a return on equity of 20.08% and a net margin of 6.73%. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Assurant, Inc. will post 16.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 24th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th were issued a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 10th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.10%.

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides business services that supports, protects, and connects consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service contracts and related services for consumer electronics and appliances, and credit and other insurance products; and vehicle protection, commercial equipment, and other related services.

