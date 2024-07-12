Csenge Advisory Group Makes New $655,000 Investment in Global X MSCI Argentina ETF (NYSEARCA:ARGT)

Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new stake in shares of Global X MSCI Argentina ETF (NYSEARCA:ARGT – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 12,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $655,000. Csenge Advisory Group owned approximately 0.33% of Global X MSCI Argentina ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in Global X MSCI Argentina ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $167,000. Channing Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X MSCI Argentina ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $299,000. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in Global X MSCI Argentina ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $397,000. Finally, Moran Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Global X MSCI Argentina ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $4,793,000.

Global X MSCI Argentina ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA ARGT opened at $58.55 on Friday. Global X MSCI Argentina ETF has a one year low of $37.76 and a one year high of $65.82. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $59.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $217.22 million, a PE ratio of 15.89 and a beta of 1.20.

About Global X MSCI Argentina ETF

The Global X MSCI Argentina ETF (ARGT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI All Argentina 25\u002F50 index. The fund tracks a narrow index of companies with Argentine economic linkages that are selected and weighted by market cap. ARGT was launched on Mar 2, 2011 and is managed by Global X.

