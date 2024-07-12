Csenge Advisory Group Makes New Investment in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Csenge Advisory Group bought a new position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,012 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd bought a new position in Albemarle in the 1st quarter worth about $2,892,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 170.9% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 669 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 41.3% during the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 3,700 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 29.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 3,373 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 2.0% during the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 14,849 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,956,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. 92.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ALB. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $170.00 to $127.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $168.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $122.00 to $95.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Albemarle from $159.00 to $151.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Albemarle from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $145.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.16.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Albemarle news, CAO John Clarence Barichivich III sold 1,475 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.17, for a total transaction of $194,950.75. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $626,882.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Albemarle news, SVP Mark Richard Mummert sold 843 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.53, for a total transaction of $114,251.79. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $921,875.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO John Clarence Barichivich III sold 1,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.17, for a total transaction of $194,950.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,743 shares in the company, valued at $626,882.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Albemarle Stock Up 1.1 %

NYSE:ALB opened at $97.95 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.62, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.57. Albemarle Co. has a 1-year low of $90.32 and a 1-year high of $246.71. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $113.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 1.91.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Albemarle had a return on equity of 14.53% and a net margin of 4.02%. The firm’s revenue was down 47.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $10.32 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Albemarle Co. will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

Albemarle Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.18%.

About Albemarle

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Storage, Specialties and Ketjen. The Energy Storage segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, and lithium chloride; technical services for the handling and use of reactive lithium products; and lithium-containing by-products recycling services.

