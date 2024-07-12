Csenge Advisory Group Makes New Investment in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March (BATS:PMAR)

Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March (BATS:PMAR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 7,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.
Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March during the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March in the fourth quarter valued at about $71,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March in the fourth quarter valued at about $75,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March by 156.3% in the first quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 2,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March in the third quarter valued at about $93,000.
Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March Stock Down 0.3 %
Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March stock opened at $38.33 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $744.75 million, a P/E ratio of 23.83 and a beta of 0.44.
Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March Company Profile
The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March (PMAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PMAR was launched on Mar 2, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.
