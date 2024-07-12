Csenge Advisory Group Purchases 14,697 Shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Csenge Advisory Group lifted its stake in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Free Report) by 30.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,296 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 14,697 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $297,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,058,339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,476,000 after buying an additional 448,118 shares during the period. Coatue Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 6,806,501 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,420,000 after buying an additional 1,060,830 shares during the period. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 5,395,068 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,490,000 after buying an additional 329,224 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $25,655,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,546,115 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,321,000 after buying an additional 228,716 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on MPW shares. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Medical Properties Trust from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. BNP Paribas cut Medical Properties Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. StockNews.com cut Medical Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Colliers Securities cut Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $4.25 in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.61.

NYSE:MPW opened at $4.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.92 and a 1 year high of $10.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.34.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 10th. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -27.03%.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospital real estate with 441 facilities and approximately 44,000 licensed beds as of September 30, 2023.

