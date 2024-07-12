Csenge Advisory Group Purchases 1,657 Shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE)

Csenge Advisory Group increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE – Free Report) by 12.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 15,034 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,657 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group owned 0.05% of iShares U.S. Energy ETF worth $743,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IYE. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 84,100.0% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 842 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 841 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 187.4% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 914 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the period. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000.

IYE opened at $47.72 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.99 and a 200-day moving average of $46.86. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 0.54. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.46 and a fifty-two week high of $51.70.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

