Csenge Advisory Group Purchases 1,710 Shares of H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB)

Csenge Advisory Group increased its stake in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Free Report) by 38.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,173 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,710 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in H&R Block were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HRB. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of H&R Block by 91.9% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in H&R Block during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of H&R Block during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in shares of H&R Block during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of H&R Block during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey J. Jones II sold 44,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.55, for a total value of $2,453,386.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 712,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,860,656.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HRB. Barrington Research upped their target price on H&R Block from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. StockNews.com downgraded H&R Block from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

HRB stock opened at $53.21 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.42 billion, a PE ratio of 12.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.68. H&R Block, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.91 and a 12-month high of $56.63. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.03.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $4.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.66 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. H&R Block had a negative return on equity of 224.81% and a net margin of 17.87%. The company’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.20 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that H&R Block, Inc. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 5th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. H&R Block’s payout ratio is 29.29%.

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation and do-it-yourself (DIY) tax return preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or its franchisees.

