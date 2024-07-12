Csenge Advisory Group Purchases 43,350 Shares of Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bear 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:DRIP)

Csenge Advisory Group boosted its position in Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bear 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:DRIP – Free Report) by 121.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 79,016 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,350 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group owned 1.25% of Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bear 2x Shares worth $681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bear 2x Shares Trading Down 3.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:DRIP opened at $9.58 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.10. Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bear 2x Shares has a twelve month low of $7.86 and a twelve month high of $13.58.

Get Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bear 2x Shares alerts:

About Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bear 2x Shares

(Free Report)

Recommended Stories

The Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bear 2X Shares (DRIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in energy equity. The fund provides 2x inverse daily exposure to an equal-weighted index of the largest oil and gas exploration and production companies in the US. DRIP was launched on May 28, 2015 and is managed by Direxion.

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bear 2x Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bear 2x Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.