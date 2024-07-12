Csenge Advisory Group Purchases 797 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Csenge Advisory Group raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 28.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,634 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 797 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $831,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VB. Advisory Alpha LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 3,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $755,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 572,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,207,000 after buying an additional 30,233 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 7.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,284,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,722,000 after buying an additional 89,591 shares in the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 125,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,821,000 after buying an additional 13,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $857,000.
Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 2.6 %
Shares of VB stock opened at $223.63 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $220.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $217.33. The stock has a market cap of $55.39 billion, a PE ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $174.84 and a 12 month high of $229.54.
Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile
The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.
