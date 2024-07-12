Csenge Advisory Group Purchases 81,300 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Csenge Advisory Group grew its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 205.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 120,829 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 81,300 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Walmart were worth $7,270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 86.0% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 560 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Walmart by 4.1% in the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,751 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,080,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart in the third quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Appleton Partners Inc. MA increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 22,878 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,607,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chemung Canal Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Walmart by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. now owns 45,315 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $7,144,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. 26.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on WMT shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Walmart from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on Walmart from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.83.

Insider Activity at Walmart

In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,124 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.39, for a total transaction of $1,991,790.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,960,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $270,851,892.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,124 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.39, for a total transaction of $1,991,790.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,960,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $270,851,892.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP John D. Rainey sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.08, for a total transaction of $177,240.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 521,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,816,896.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,525,340 shares of company stock valued at $953,023,399. Insiders own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of WMT opened at $69.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.23. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.85 and a 1-year high of $70.45. The company has a market capitalization of $561.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.87, a P/E/G ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.40.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $161.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.57 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.57% and a net margin of 2.88%. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Further Reading

