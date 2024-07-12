Csenge Advisory Group Purchases New Stake in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new position in shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 5,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $368,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Vistra by 19,070.8% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,566,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,426,000 after purchasing an additional 5,537,584 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Vistra in the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,523,000. Electron Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vistra by 468.2% in the 4th quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,128,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,006,000 after acquiring an additional 1,754,223 shares during the last quarter. Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vistra during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,202,000. Finally, Third Point LLC lifted its stake in Vistra by 27.6% during the fourth quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 4,600,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,192,000 after purchasing an additional 995,748 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity at Vistra
In related news, Director Lisa Crutchfield purchased 335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $89.46 per share, for a total transaction of $29,969.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,879,359.56. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
View Our Latest Analysis on VST
Vistra Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:VST opened at $91.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $91.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.20 and a beta of 1.05. Vistra Corp. has a 52 week low of $26.06 and a 52 week high of $107.24.
Vistra (NYSE:VST – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.39). Vistra had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 24.72%. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.81 billion. Analysts anticipate that Vistra Corp. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current year.
Vistra Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 19th were paid a dividend of $0.218 per share. This is a boost from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 18th. Vistra’s payout ratio is currently 53.37%.
About Vistra
Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.
