Csenge Advisory Group Purchases Shares of 2,216 PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new stake in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Catalina Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PACCAR in the first quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new position in shares of PACCAR during the first quarter valued at approximately $300,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its stake in shares of PACCAR by 160.1% during the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 174,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,605,000 after acquiring an additional 107,345 shares during the period. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in shares of PACCAR during the first quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Finally, Absolute Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PACCAR by 184.4% during the first quarter. Absolute Capital Management LLC now owns 9,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after acquiring an additional 5,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at PACCAR

In other PACCAR news, VP Michael K. Walton sold 9,123 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.11, for a total transaction of $958,918.53. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,301.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, VP Michael K. Walton sold 9,123 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.11, for a total value of $958,918.53. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,468 shares in the company, valued at $154,301.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO R Preston Feight sold 33,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.18, for a total transaction of $3,594,193.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 154,430 shares in the company, valued at $16,397,377.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,040 shares of company stock valued at $4,779,241 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

PACCAR Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PCAR opened at $103.23 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $105.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.92. PACCAR Inc has a 12-month low of $80.94 and a 12-month high of $125.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.25 billion. PACCAR had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 31.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.25 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that PACCAR Inc will post 8.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PACCAR Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.45%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on PCAR shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of PACCAR from $106.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of PACCAR in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $123.00 target price for the company. UBS Group upgraded shares of PACCAR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $104.00 to $136.00 in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of PACCAR in a report on Friday, June 28th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.92.

PACCAR Profile

(Free Report)

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Canada, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

Further Reading

