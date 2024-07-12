Csenge Advisory Group Purchases Shares of 7,504 Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:PAPR)

Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:PAPR – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Strategic Wealth Partners Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April by 138.2% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Group LLC now owns 233,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,833,000 after acquiring an additional 135,319 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 153,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,150,000 after purchasing an additional 15,776 shares during the last quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,341,000. KFG Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. KFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 106,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,567,000 after purchasing an additional 6,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April during the 1st quarter valued at about $964,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April Price Performance

Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April stock opened at $35.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $998.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.61 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.51.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April Company Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New (PAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PAPR was launched on Apr 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

