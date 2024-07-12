Csenge Advisory Group Raises Holdings in PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active ETF (NYSEARCA:BILZ)

Csenge Advisory Group increased its position in shares of PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active ETF (NYSEARCA:BILZ – Free Report) by 76.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,973 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,019 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group owned about 0.27% of PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active ETF worth $705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BILZ. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active ETF by 38.1% in the 1st quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 21,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,125,000 after purchasing an additional 5,792 shares in the last quarter. Heirloom Wealth Management lifted its holdings in PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active ETF by 980.3% during the first quarter. Heirloom Wealth Management now owns 22,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,325,000 after buying an additional 20,861 shares during the period. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active ETF by 98.7% during the 1st quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,246,000 after acquiring an additional 11,032 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active ETF by 37.8% in the 1st quarter. Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 42,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,269,000 after acquiring an additional 11,576 shares during the period. Finally, Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active ETF in the 1st quarter worth $3,097,000.

PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of BILZ stock opened at $100.88 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $100.91 and its 200 day moving average is $100.90. PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active ETF has a 1-year low of $100.20 and a 1-year high of $101.16.

PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active ETF Company Profile

The PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active Exchange-Traded Fund (BILZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in treasury bills and notes, repurchase agreements, and cash collateralized by the US government. Securities selected have a maximum maturity of six months.

