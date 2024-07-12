Csenge Advisory Group Raises Stock Holdings in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Csenge Advisory Group lifted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) by 8.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,423 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,506 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $741,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 96.3% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 2,472,122 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $81,932,000 after buying an additional 1,212,642 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Citizens Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at $1,959,000. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 32.5% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 12,212 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 2,992 shares during the last quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd increased its position in Citizens Financial Group by 49.9% during the fourth quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 1,296,648 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,970,000 after buying an additional 431,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth $5,965,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on CFG shares. StockNews.com upgraded Citizens Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 5th. Argus lifted their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Piper Sandler upgraded Citizens Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $35.00 to $41.00 in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Citizens Financial Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.80.

Citizens Financial Group Stock Performance

NYSE:CFG opened at $38.20 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $17.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.84, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.10. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.77 and a 1-year high of $38.27.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The bank reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.10). Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 6.62%. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Citizens Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 1st were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.40%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.87%.

Insider Activity at Citizens Financial Group

In other news, insider Craig Jack Read sold 6,327 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.70, for a total value of $213,219.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 37,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,265,704.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

