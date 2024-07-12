Csenge Advisory Group Raises Stock Holdings in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD)

Csenge Advisory Group increased its position in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Free Report) by 24.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 728 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in TopBuild were worth $321,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BLD. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,102 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 1,655 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $729,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in TopBuild by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 458 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust lifted its holdings in TopBuild by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,133 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in TopBuild by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 4,027 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,507,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

Get TopBuild alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BLD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $425.00 price objective on shares of TopBuild in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on TopBuild from $469.00 to $527.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. StockNews.com lowered TopBuild from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Bank of America upped their price objective on TopBuild from $410.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Benchmark upped their price objective on TopBuild from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $436.00.

Insider Transactions at TopBuild

In other news, CFO Robert M. Kuhns sold 540 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $406.53, for a total transaction of $219,526.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,928 shares in the company, valued at $6,475,209.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Nancy M. Taylor sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.81, for a total transaction of $124,743.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,461,595.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert M. Kuhns sold 540 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $406.53, for a total transaction of $219,526.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,475,209.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 8,340 shares of company stock worth $3,407,994. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

TopBuild Stock Performance

Shares of BLD stock opened at $423.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $401.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $397.72. The company has a market cap of $13.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.33, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.76. TopBuild Corp. has a 12 month low of $217.08 and a 12 month high of $452.87.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The construction company reported $4.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.56 by $0.25. TopBuild had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 25.87%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.36 earnings per share. TopBuild’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that TopBuild Corp. will post 21.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TopBuild Company Profile

(Free Report)

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building material products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, roofing materials, closet shelving, and other products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TopBuild Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TopBuild and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.