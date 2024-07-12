Csenge Advisory Group Raises Stock Position in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Csenge Advisory Group boosted its position in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,473 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $788,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in Seagate Technology by 39.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 16,614,884 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,418,413,000 after purchasing an additional 4,685,454 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Seagate Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $188,834,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Seagate Technology by 83.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,014,075 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $86,572,000 after purchasing an additional 460,599 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC increased its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 321.7% in the fourth quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 586,120 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $50,037,000 after purchasing an additional 447,120 shares during the period. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 15,486,153 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,322,053,000 after purchasing an additional 443,768 shares during the period. 92.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP John Christopher Morris sold 11,158 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $1,004,220.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,767 shares in the company, valued at $1,599,030. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 9,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $921,785.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,442,575. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP John Christopher Morris sold 11,158 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $1,004,220.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,599,030. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,531 shares of company stock valued at $3,592,946 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on STX. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $84.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Seagate Technology in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Seagate Technology in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Seagate Technology from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Seagate Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.29.

STX stock opened at $106.11 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $22.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.26 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $98.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.37. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 12 month low of $57.32 and a 12 month high of $107.91.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The data storage provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.43) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 20th were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 20th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is -217.05%.

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

