Csenge Advisory Group Reduces Stock Position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Csenge Advisory Group reduced its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 36.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,004 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 576 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc bought a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Sachetta LLC bought a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Security National Bank bought a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 81.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Air Products and Chemicals stock opened at $257.78 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $262.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $250.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.31 billion, a PE ratio of 23.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.81. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $212.24 and a 1-year high of $307.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 20.32% and a return on equity of 16.56%. The company’s revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.74 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 12th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.77 per share. This represents a $7.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.90%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on APD shares. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $275.00 to $312.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $257.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $289.64.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

