Csenge Advisory Group Reduces Stock Position in First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL)

Csenge Advisory Group cut its holdings in First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL – Free Report) by 23.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,172 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,623 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in First Trust Senior Loan ETF were worth $840,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FTSL. Flagstar Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 361.2% during the fourth quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc. now owns 61,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,854,000 after buying an additional 48,508 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust Senior Loan ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $522,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 153,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,050,000 after purchasing an additional 12,203 shares in the last quarter. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 33,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,874 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 54.7% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 75,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,478,000 after purchasing an additional 26,692 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ FTSL opened at $46.07 on Friday. First Trust Senior Loan ETF has a 1 year low of $45.01 and a 1 year high of $46.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $46.05 and its 200 day moving average is $46.09.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th were paid a $0.2875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th.

The First Trust Senior Loan Fund (FTSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P\u002FLSTA U.S. Leveraged Loan 100 index. The fund holds senior floating rate bank loans from firms around the globe. The actively managed fund can hold up to 20% of assets in non-senior loans, including high-yield bonds and equities.

