Csenge Advisory Group Sells 108 Shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Csenge Advisory Group reduced its stake in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,797 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 108 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $693,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter valued at $762,077,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 893.2% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,332,578 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $535,747,000 after purchasing an additional 2,097,727 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado acquired a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the fourth quarter worth about $164,044,000. Kodai Capital Management LP bought a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter valued at about $125,319,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 21,013.6% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 515,172 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $118,325,000 after buying an additional 512,732 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Kurt Sievers sold 8,548 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.75, for a total value of $2,357,111.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 177,889 shares in the company, valued at $49,052,891.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NXP Semiconductors Stock Performance

Shares of NXP Semiconductors stock opened at $274.58 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $270.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $245.97. NXP Semiconductors has a 1-year low of $167.21 and a 1-year high of $286.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $70.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.35, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.49.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The semiconductor provider reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 37.65% and a net margin of 21.24%. As a group, analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.47 EPS for the current year.

NXP Semiconductors Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th were paid a $1.014 dividend. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 13th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.49%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NXPI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho upgraded shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $265.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $300.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $269.84.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

Further Reading

