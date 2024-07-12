Csenge Advisory Group Sells 1,092 Shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

Csenge Advisory Group lowered its position in shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Free Report) by 12.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,092 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Pentair were worth $665,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PNR. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pentair by 82.4% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 341 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pentair by 112.7% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 402 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Pentair by 200.0% in the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pentair by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 876 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Pentair during the fourth quarter worth approximately $69,000. 92.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PNR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on Pentair from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $91.00 price target on shares of Pentair in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Pentair from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Pentair from $103.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Pentair from $85.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pentair presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.71.

Insider Transactions at Pentair

In other Pentair news, CEO Jerome O. Pedretti sold 24,747 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.45, for a total transaction of $2,089,884.15. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 38,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,254,534.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Pentair Stock Performance

Shares of Pentair stock opened at $78.48 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Pentair plc has a twelve month low of $57.18 and a twelve month high of $85.84. The company’s fifty day moving average is $79.52 and its 200 day moving average is $77.82.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Pentair had a return on equity of 20.16% and a net margin of 15.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Pentair plc will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

Pentair Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 19th. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.47%.

About Pentair

Pentair plc provides various water solutions in the United States, Western Europe, China, Eastern Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, Canada, and Japan. The company operates through three segments: Flow, Water Solutions, and Pool. The Flow segment designs, manufactures, and sells fluid treatment and pump products and systems, including pressure vessels, gas recovery solutions, membrane bioreactors, wastewater reuse systems and advanced membrane filtration, separation systems, water disposal pumps, water supply pumps, fluid transfer pumps, turbine pumps, solid handling pumps, and agricultural spray nozzles for fluid delivery, ion exchange, desalination, food and beverage, separation technologies in the oil and gas industry, residential and municipal wells, water treatment, wastewater solids handling, pressure boosting, circulation and transfer, fire suppression, flood control, agricultural irrigation, and crop spray in residential, commercial, and industrial markets.

