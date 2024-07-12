Csenge Advisory Group Sells 148 Shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Csenge Advisory Group decreased its stake in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) by 11.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,193 shares of the company’s stock after selling 148 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SNA. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Snap-on during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Snap-on during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Snap-on during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in Snap-on during the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Snap-on in the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Institutional investors own 84.88% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SNA opened at $268.00 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $268.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $278.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a current ratio of 3.82. Snap-on Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $249.84 and a fifty-two week high of $298.49.

Snap-on ( NYSE:SNA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The company reported $4.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.66 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Snap-on had a net margin of 21.69% and a return on equity of 20.46%. Snap-on’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.60 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Snap-on Incorporated will post 19.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $1.86 per share. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 17th. Snap-on’s payout ratio is 39.03%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SNA shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Snap-on from $295.00 to $282.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $325.00 price target on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $324.00 price target on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Snap-on presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $316.75.

In other Snap-on news, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 5,978 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.86, for a total transaction of $1,655,069.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 97,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,048,945.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jesus Arregui sold 8,434 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.17, for a total transaction of $2,236,443.78. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 252 shares of the company's stock, valued at $66,822.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 38,632 shares of company stock worth $10,353,409. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company's stock.

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

