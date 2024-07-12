Csenge Advisory Group Sells 159 Shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL)

Csenge Advisory Group trimmed its stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,980 shares of the company’s stock after selling 159 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group owned approximately 0.09% of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF worth $1,030,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $88,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP increased its holdings in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 453.4% during the fourth quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 1,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 857 shares during the last quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC bought a new position in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $207,000. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF during the 4th quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Horizon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $208,000.

iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF stock opened at $99.63 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.97 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $95.62 and its 200 day moving average is $91.45. iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF has a one year low of $71.94 and a one year high of $100.81.

iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were paid a $0.2159 dividend. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th.

The iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (SUSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Leaders index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap firms with the highest ESG ratings, weighted by market-cap within each sector buckets. SUSL was launched on May 7, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

